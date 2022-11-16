CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Chicopee Council on Aging are hosting its free Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

At the ‘Give Thanks Dinner’ you can receive your 1st dose, 2nd dose, or Covid-19 booster, according to the City of Chicopee. There will also be $75 gift cards for Covid-19 vaccine recipients. The vaccine clinic will retake place in December as well.

People who are five years and older are recommended to get one bivalent booster dose after they complete any primary series or previously received booster dose. The boosters that are being provided are the best protection against the Omicron variant and its subvariants.

“We’d like to see as many people vaccinated as possible and so we are offering these community-based COVID vaccination clinics – including a $75 gift card incentive at select locations – to make it easier to protect your whole family against COVID-19,” said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These boosters are tailored to the most common variants of the virus and have been proven safe and effective for adults and children. If you’ve been thinking about getting the vaccine, now is the time.”

Seating begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Chicopee Senior Center on Main Street, with grab-and-go options outside at 1:00 p.m., and the event ends at 5:00 p.m. No registration, insurance, or ID is required, and walk-ins are welcome.