SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield residents in need of dental services can receive treatment for free at Springfield Technical Community College’s dental hygiene clinic.

Services include teeth cleaning, exams, and bitewing x-rays for children and adults for free through March 31 from licensed dentists and assisting students. The clinic is located in the Health Science Building (Building 20, Room 238) on the STCC campus. It is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 413-755-4900.

“The $35 fee is waived for prophylaxis (teeth cleaning), exams, and bitewing x-rays,” said Meg Loadholt, the Dental Hygiene program coordinator. “We are excited to be able to offer this service to the community. We also offer other treatments, including sealants, whitening trays, nightguards, and full mouth x-rays at very nominal fees.”