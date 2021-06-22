Free document shredding in Monson Saturday

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank’s East Longmeadow Branch announced that they will be hosting a free community shred day on Saturday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank is welcoming the public to dispose of their private documents safely and securely.

Storing documents that contain personal information in the home can pose a major security risk and Monson Savings Bank encourages residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information such as tax returns, bank or credit card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“We are very excited to host our Branch’s first Community Shred Day. We prioritize protecting the personal information of our customers and community members. Our Shred Day gives the community the opportunity to safely gather together at a fun event while providing them with a convenient and secure way to destroy their documents,” said Aimee Kohn, East Longmeadow Branch Manager.

Prepackaged refreshments and giveaways will also be available at the event, while supplies last.