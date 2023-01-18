CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) is hosting an informal “Meet and Greet” session on Wednesday at the Chicopee Library.

This session is an opportunity to spend some time with Thrive coaches and clients and to learn how financial coaching can be of benefit, according to a news release sent to 22News from United Way of Pioneer Valley.

This program has been in the community for more than eight years and has been providing one on one financial coaching to help tackle household budgets, credit repairs, savings plans, debt reductions, and other tasks. The program has expanded to a new series of group sessions, along with support groups where clients meet to share tips and hints to become financially secure.

“Hundreds of people have made great strides in their financial situations through the Thrive program,” said Jen Fernandes, Thrive Manager. “We take great pride in seeing people improve their credit scores through hard work to the point where they are now homeowners. We look forward to welcoming people on the 18th at the Chicopee Library so they can learn more about how the Thrive program works.”

The “Meet and Greet” event on Wednesday is at the Chicopee Library from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.