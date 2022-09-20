PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department is offering to install free smoke alarms in homes and discuss fire safety with seniors.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Palmer Fire Captain Seth Falconer, crews will be visiting homes of seniors to discuss fire safety for cooking, home heating, and smoking, along with indoor and outdoor inspections. An escape plan will be established for seniors at home as well. Free smoke detectors will be installed in homes that qualify.

Senior residents who wish to participate in the program can call 413-583-8332, extension 2310 to schedule an appointment. The program is scheduled for October 13th and 14th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.