SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Celestial Praise Church of God will be hosting the Hello Neighbor Community Festival on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, this is a free community event that will be taking place at the church on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

At the event, there will be a bounce house, a sip and paint, face painting, storytime, prizes, free food, grocery packages, and games, according to the Celestial Praise Church of God’s website.

The festival will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Celestial Praise Church of God Senior Pastor Andrew C. Daubon and Rev. Michaelia Daubon along with the Celestial Praise church community at the event.