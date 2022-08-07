SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three free health fairs will be held in Springfield as part of National Health Center Week, August 7-13, 2022.

Baystate Medical Center’s three community health centers will offer food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors. The effort is to highlight the importance of community-centered health care that incorporates all types of medical and social services that focus on the needs of neighborhood residents.

The health fairs will be held at the following locations:

Baystate Brightwood Health Center/Centro de Salud at 280 Plainfield Street-Wednesday, August 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Baystate High Street Health Center – Adult and Pediatric at 140 High Street, lower level parking lot-Thursday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Health Center at 11 Wilbraham Road-Friday, August 12, from 12 to 4 p.m.

The health fairs are free and open to the public.