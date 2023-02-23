WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo will be held at the Eastern States Exposition grounds this weekend at the Young Building.

More than 40 hot tubs and swim spas will be on display from five major brands. Each hot tub has its own unique look, feel, and features. Swim spas offer hydrotherapy, aquatic fitness, and family fun for anyone looking for a different way to exercise.

The event will be held on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to anyone looking to attend.