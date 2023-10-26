SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special event in Springfield Thursday evening to help people re-enter society after being incarcerated.

Volunteers from Western New England School of Law’s Center for Social Justice gathered at MGM Springfield to give free legal advice for those with a criminal record.

Those who attended could also learn how to apply for criminal record expungement and record sealing. Ariel Clemmer, Director of the Center for Social Justice at WNE, told 22News, “Having a criminal record can be a barrier to employment to getting an apartment, even getting things like educational loans. So its really important to help people once they have the ability to seal and expunge their records, to move forward in their lives.”

The Center for Social Justice will be holding more of these events.