Free line cook training course at HCC

HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is running a free 11-week line cook training certification course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute starting the week of October 4.

The college has a mission to support the region’s hospitality industry with this program. This program is specifically designed for people who already have restaurant and service industry training and want to upgrade and refine their skills. This program also welcomes unemployed or underemployed individuals interested in starting a new career in the restaurant industry.

Students can join anytime during the first week of October, which is online. And classes will run Mondays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through December 17. For more information about the certification course call (413) 552-2500 or email workforce@hcc.edu.

HCC stated that the program will be taught in two parts – one online and the rest in person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. Participants will learn all the essential competencies they need to become successful line cooks: knife skills; how to prepare stocks, soups, sauces, desserts, poultry, fish and meat; culinary math and measurements; moist/dry heat cooking methods; as well as workplace soft skills, such as building a resume and searching for jobs.

The certification course will be taught by HCC culinary arts professor and professional Chef Warren Leigh.