WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The First Congregational Church of Westfield will be holding a children’s workshop called “Make A Joyful Noise” on Monday.

According to the First Congregational Church of Westfield, the workshop will include singing, African drumming, and artwork. The night will end with a performance for the parents. This workshop will be offered from Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22.

“Make A Joyful Noise” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each evening. All children in grades 2-8 are welcome to the workshop.

Christian Fellowship made a generous donation to the church which allows this workshop to be free of charge to any child in the Westfield area.