Free meals continue to be distributed daily for students in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer vacation won’t interfere with free nutritious meals for thousands of Springfield School Children.

On Tuesday, the program Home Grown Springfield began its daily mobile meal distribution to neighborhoods throughout the city. The program is called Home Grown Grab and Go.

22News caught up with the Food-Filled Truck in the Bay neighborhood, where many children in need live at the Duggan public housing apartments, one of the city’s targeted areas to keep children from going hungry this summer.

“They come and grab food from the mobile truck, drive if you can,” said Karly Dunn, Food Marketing Specialist at Home Grown.

The food distribution truck delivers meals to strategic locations in the various neighborhoods. You can find it in the following locations: