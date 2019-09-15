Free meals provided for homeless residents at Holyoke picnic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – And a picnic in Holyoke was held Sunday to help the homeless, and others who may be in need.

The picnic was hosted by the “For the Love of Good Foundation” in Carlos Vega Park.

Not only was a free meal provided, but the event also gave those who are less fortunate some essential items like toiletries, Fall clothing, and even provided haircuts.

The event highlighted the organization’s motto, which is “We offer a hand up and not a handout!”

Kevin Joslyn, the Executive Director of “For the Love of Good Foundation told 22News that the foundation’s main goal is to serve the homeless and show respect as well.

“Well one of the things we wanted to do for the homeless, specifically, is help with their self-esteem, their self-respect,” said Joslyn. “We’re actually serving them. So they’re not going through the line to get hamburgers and hot dogs – we’re having them sit down, we’re asking them what they want, and we’re getting them their food, we’re getting them their drink.”

Sunday’s meals and services were all based on donations.