WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield seniors concerned about possible memory loss registered for a free memory screening on Friday at the town’s senior center.

The confidential screening was administered by personnel from the Atrium on Cardinal drive, a senior living community in Agawam. Experts had drawn up a list of questions that would reveal the extent of one’s memory loss.

Allison Baker of Atrium on Cardinal Drive stated, “The memory of certain words, processing connecting things like that. So it’s kind of a quick question about parts of the brain.”

The memory screening is a follow-up to a monthly West Springfield seniors monthly program with the public library for folks suffering from memory loss, a program called ‘Memory Cafe’.