WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The public is welcome to attend a free movie night at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church in Westfield on August 19th.

The church is showcasing “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” on Saturday, August 19th at 6:30 p.m. The two-and-a-half-hour movie is rated PG and children attending must be accompanied by an adult.

The church will provide popcorn and refreshments. Parking is located behind the church at 73 Main Street in Westfield. The movie will be shown downstairs in the church.