SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a free music festival at Tower Square in Springfield on Saturday to celebrate the last holiday weekend of the summer.

At the festival, there will be live music from the James Germana Band, the Larry Coleman Group, and JJ Ramshackle. This event is free and open to the public.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase from White Lion Brewing Company, and there will be free lollipops for the kids.

The festival runs from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Tower Square.