SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Free Music Friday was back at MGM Springfield Friday night.

The first concert of the summer took place on the Plaza. The popular Pink Floyd tribute band, Brain Damage, on the stage. The Free Music Friday Concert Series will take place all summer long at MGM Springfield and wraps up in September.

Debra Merola of Chicopee told 22News why she enjoys the atmosphere, “Where everyone can be themselves and enjoy the music.”

All shows are weather permitting. You can find the full 2023 schedule at their website.