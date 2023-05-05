SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Outdoor entertainment is back at MGM Springfield with the start of their Free Music Fridays concert series.

Beginning May 26 through September 8, both regional and nationally known bands will be playing on The Plaza beginning at 7:30pm.

“MGM Springfield is thrilled to welcome guests and the community back to The Plaza starting even earlier this season, to enjoy free live music under the stars! Based on the incredible success of last summer, we have expanded the lineup and will kick off just before Memorial Day. Many local fan favorites will be back, and we are excited to announce the addition of nationally known artists who will take The Plaza stage for the first time,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield’s President & COO.

Additional information on the Free Music Fridays Concert Series, including lineup updates, go to the MGM Springfield website.