CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teddy Bear Pools and Spas in Chicopee are teaming up with Second Chance Animal Services as part of a free vaccine clinic for dogs.

Free Parvovirus vaccinations will be available along with rabies vaccinations for $10 for dogs. The clinic will take place at Teddy Bear Pools and Spas located at 41 East Street in Chicopee on September 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended however, walk-ins are also welcome based on availability.

Those wishing to donate to the non-profit animal shelter, the following supplies are needed:

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Cat food

gallon ziplock bags

Lint rollers

copy paper

Labels, 30 sheet

Tissues

Gently used towels and blankets

Kitchen trash bags

Postage stamps

Clear storage bins

Manila folders

Teddy Bear Pools owner Ted Hebert says that he and his wife Barbara “are humbled to have the opportunity to help our furry friends and the communities we serve.”

Second Chance Chief Development Officer Lindsay Doray said, “We are excited to partner with Teddy Bear Pools to bring lifesaving vaccines to area pets. This clinic which is open to all dog owners – you don’t need to live in Chicopee to register.” Doray notes that Second Chance is grateful to the ASPCA for their generous grant to help protect pets through the clinic.”

Parvo is a highly contagious disease that can be deadly and affects mainly young and unvaccinated dogs. Once infected, the virus attacks a dog’s gastrointestinal system. Some signs of parvo typically begin within 7-14 days following exposure include:

lethargy

loss of appetite

abdominal pain

fever or low body temp

vomiting

severe, bloody diarrhea

A grant was provided by the ASPCA to help combat parvo and care for infected dogs after last year’s outbreak in western Massachusetts.