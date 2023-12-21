SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transportation Authority (PVTA) is offering riders a new program that provides free reading material while waiting for the bus to arrive.

The program “Browse, Borrow, Board” is a one-year pilot program in partnership with the Boston Public Library, Massachusetts Library System, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation. While waiting for the bus, people will have the opportunity to browse digital audiobooks, eBooks, newspapers and magazines.

“We are happy to join in the “Browse, Borrow, Board” program that brings riders a vast assortment of reading options. Ride the bus with an enjoyable read, “Browse, Borrow, Board” makes it as easy as one, two, three,” said PVTA Administrator Sandra E. Sheehan.

This program is free to the public and no library card is needed. To sign up for the program, just scan the QR code that will be displayed inside all PVTA buses, passenger waiting shelters, the Holyoke Transit Center and Union Station in Springfield.

“Browse Borrow Board is a reflection of the values of equity, inclusivity, and accessibility upheld by our public libraries across the state. I’m thrilled to see the program expanded across the Commonwealth from Boston to the PVTA and our regional transit authorities to provide the regional equity we strive for in the Legislature,” stated State Senator Jake Oliveira.

All borrowed books, magazines and other reading material will be borrowed for a two-week time span. The program is multilingual and works to promote literacy, local libraries and public transportation.