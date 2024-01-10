The course will run from February 20 through February 23 and requires pre-registration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course during the February vacation week, providing an opportunity for individuals aged 15 and above to acquire essential lifesaving skills.

The program will take place at Milton Bradley Elementary School, located at 22 Mulberry Street in Springfield.

Courtesy of The City of Springfield

The course, which is scheduled to take place during February vacation week, will run from Tuesday, February 20, to Friday, February 23, and requires pre-registration, as space is very limited. To ensure participants are prepared for the training, an in-pool test will be administered on Wednesday, February 14. Successful completion of the swim test is a prerequisite for continuing the full course.

In an effort to promote water safety among Springfield’s youth, the City is offering free certifications exclusively for Springfield Public School students. For city residents, the program fee is $175 (cash or check only), while non-city residents will be charged $225. All fees must be settled by the first day of the class.

Aquatics Director Joe Federico encourages interested individuals to pre-register by contacting him at (413) 787-6298. This initiative underscores the Aquatics Division’s commitment to delivering high-quality programming and equipping community members with invaluable life skills.