Free school meals in Springfield closed July 3, summer activities begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools meal sites will be closed Friday, July 3 due to the 4th of July holiday.

Families who pick up meals on Thursday, July 2 will be given four breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and four snacks to last until sites re-open. During the following week, service will run regularly from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10.

Families may visit the following school locations to pick up their meals:

Boland Bowles, Brookings Chestnut Middle School Commerce Dorman Glickman Indian Orchard Kensington Liberty Lincoln Milton Bradley School Rebecca Johnson Sumer Avenue School Talmadge Warner Washington

Students participating in the meal programs have the opportunity to win raffles prizes like a new bike and a Fitbit thanks to Sodexo! This summer, the Community Music School of Springfield will also be hosting pop-up concerts at meal sites from Tuesday to Thursday and Springfield Thunderbirds mascot will make appearances each Wednesday. If you’d like to stay up to date and find out when pop-up concerts will take take place, follow Springfield Public Schools on Facebook and Instagram.

Boys and Girls Club in Springfield will also be opened all summer until August 29. Parents are able to set up an appointment and register online or call 413-732-7201.