Breaking News
Three arrests made after reported home invasion in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
12PM: Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak
12PM- 1PM: 22News Noon Newscast

Free school meals in Springfield closed July 3, summer activities begin

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools meal sites will be closed Friday, July 3 due to the 4th of July holiday.

Families who pick up meals on Thursday, July 2 will be given four breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and four snacks to last until sites re-open. During the following week, service will run regularly from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10.

Families may visit the following school locations to pick up their meals:

  1. Boland
  2. Bowles,
  3. Brookings
  4. Chestnut Middle School
  5. Commerce
  6. Dorman
  7. Glickman
  8. Indian Orchard
  9. Kensington
  10. Liberty
  11. Lincoln
  12. Milton Bradley School
  13. Rebecca Johnson
  14. Sumer Avenue School
  15. Talmadge
  16. Warner
  17. Washington

Students participating in the meal programs have the opportunity to win raffles prizes like a new bike and a Fitbit thanks to Sodexo! This summer, the Community Music School of Springfield will also be hosting pop-up concerts at meal sites from Tuesday to Thursday and Springfield Thunderbirds mascot will make appearances each Wednesday. If you’d like to stay up to date and find out when pop-up concerts will take take place, follow Springfield Public Schools on Facebook and Instagram.

Boys and Girls Club in Springfield will also be opened all summer until August 29. Parents are able to set up an appointment and register online or call 413-732-7201.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today