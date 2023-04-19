SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization is hosting a community event to help those in need with shoes, haircuts, and food.

The 2nd annual Shoe Giveaway Event is being held in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church located at 741 State Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2nd.

New and gently used shoes for all occasions are available to those in need including a haircut and food. There will be a bounce house and face painting for children, games, and contests. Resources will be available for families for additional support.

The event is free and open to the public. If you have shoes you would like to donate for the cause, contact Walk in Their Shoes President Mike Roach at 917-683-8896 or email walkintheirshoez@gmail.com.

“We all know how it feels to put on new shoes and have a fresh haircut. But unfortunately, challenging times make it hard for some families to enjoy these fundamentals as much as they would like,” said Roach. “If we can make one adult feel more confident because of the shoes they are wearing into an interview or make one young person feel even better about themselves because they have a fresh haircut or new shoes, then that’s what we aim to do,” Organizer and Walk in Their Shoes President, Mike Roach said.