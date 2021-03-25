Free smoke alarms available to Agawam homeowners

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is partnering with the Agawam Fire Department to install free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in homes.

Agawam and Feeding Hills residents who wish to participate in the program must meet the following requirements:

You must own and reside in the residence

Smoke detectors / CO detectors must be absent or greater than 10 years old

Smoke detectors must be battery operated (hardwired detectors not eligible)

You must allow Agawam Fire Department personnel into your home to install the free detectors.

To register sign up at Agawam.ma.us/fire or call the Agawam Fire Department at 413-786-0657 extension 2.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires.