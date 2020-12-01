Free spay and neuter services to cats and dogs offered to low-income residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services will be hosting their very first spay/neuter voucher day at their Springfield community veterinary hospital Monday to provide free spay and neuter services to cats and dogs owned by low-income Massachusetts residents.

Anyone with a pet that needs to be spayed or neutered who can qualify for a voucher.

The Second Chance Springfield hospital also offers full service veterinary care for all, with subsidized rates for qualified households, plus a weekly vaccine clinic by pre-registration.

To apply visit SecondChanceAminals.org.