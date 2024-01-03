SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Museums begins free admission on the first Wednesday of every month for the next three years.

Springfield Museums announced that “Free First Wednesdays” is being funded by an $800,000 grant from the Art Bridges Foundation’s “Access for All” Pilot program. The initiative by Art Bridges is to help increase access to museums across the country. A total of 64 museums in 36 states were awarded this grant, the Springfield Museums is one of seven in New England.

“The remarkable and unprecedented $800,000 grant from this private foundation will enable our Museums to realize our vision to be an accessible and intergenerational center of community learning and creativity,” stated Kay Simpson, President & CEO of the Springfield Museums. “Our Museums are committed to making art accessible through innovative interpretation and exciting and experiential exhibitions. This historic funding will help us be Museums where everyone feels welcome.”

Current exhibits at Springfield Museums include the following:

A Gathering: Works from Contemporary Black America Ceramic Artists

The Grinch’s Grotto

Please Touch! A Tactile Exploration of Sante Graziani’s Mural

As They Saw It: Women Artists Then & Now

Ways of My Ancestors: We are Nipmuc. We are the Freshwater People.

Springfield Preservation Trust Awards 2023

Ted Geisel’s Cadillac

Latinos en SPRINGFIELD, Pasado y Presente / Latinos in SPRINGFIELD, Past and Present

Springfield Museums are located on the Quadrangle at 21 Edwards Street in downtown Springfield. Full list of participating museums visit the Art Bridges Foundation website.