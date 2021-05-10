Free summer program for students enrolled in STEM major at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is offering a free STEM Starter Academy Summer Bridge program from July 5 to August 12.

Incoming students pursuing a STEM major (science, technology, engineering or math) and who are accepted into the program can earn free college credits and a $500 stipend upon successful participation and completion. Other benefits include free supplies, tutoring, peer-mentoring, and advising which will be continued until students graduate or transfer.

Registration is open now and the deadline to apply is June 11. Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  •   Massachusetts high school graduate class of 2019, 2020 or 2021
  •   Massachusetts resident
  •   Incoming STEM major student registered for fall 2021 classes
  •   GPA of 2.7 or above
  •   Submit a STEM Starter Academy application with transcript

“This is a terrific opportunity for incoming fall 2021 students registered in a STEM major to get a jumpstart to their first semester on campus,” said Reena Randhir, director of STEM Starter Academy. “Students in the Bridge program will have a chance to complete their first math and first-year experience class tuition free and enjoy other benefits that will enrich their STCC experience.”

To keep students, staff and faculty safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer program will be held virtually.

