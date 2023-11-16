LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Veteran Service Officers are distributing turkeys to distribute to veterans in Ludlow on Thursday.

According to the Director of Veterans Services Eric Segundo, the Ludlow Veterans Services and the Western Mass Veterans Services Officer Association will be distributing 300 turkeys to veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each veteran will receive a turkey, a fresh apple pie, and a bag of Thanksgiving food items at the Ludlow Veterans Center located at 487 Holyoke Street.