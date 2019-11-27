Free Uber rides offered in western Massachusetts on ‘blackout Wednesday’

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New Jersey is seeking more than $640 million from Uber in taxes and penalties, saying the ride-hailing company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors. The decision by New Jersey’s labor department is the latest in a string of developments as governments around the country grapple with how to classify workers in the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – If you’re going out on Thanksgiving Eve you can get a free Uber ride for your way home.

Uber has teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to try and combat drunk driving on “Blackout Wednesday,” one of the busiest drinking nights of the year.

Residents in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, Berkshire and Worcester counties can get a free Uber ride by entering the promo code SAFERIDEMA19 between 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The code will unlock a free ride of up to $10. Availability is limited.

Uber offering free rides to western Massachusetts residents on Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving Eve serves as the kickoff to the holiday season and MADD is asking people to plan ahead and leave your car at home.

“By making Uber your designated driver, you are doing your part to help end drunk driving and make our roads safer.” – Mary Kate Depamphilis, Program Director, MADD Massachusetts

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation over the past five years, an average of 300 people die in drunk driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year.

“We know that the day before Thanksgiving is a time that friends get together to celebrate. We want to make it easy for riders to make Uber their designated driver, get home safely, and keep everyone else on the roads safe as well. We launched this program last year and, by continuing our work with MADD and our local legislators, we hope to continue to promote safe driving options during this holiday season.” – Koosie Boggs, Head of Rides for New England, Uber

According to MADD Massachusetts’s 2018 data, 33 percent of all traffic fatalities in the state were due to impaired driving, resulting in 120 annual drunk driving deaths.

Plan ahead, be safe and have a happy Thanksgiving!