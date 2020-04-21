Free virtual support groups for Massachusetts residents

(WWLP) – The Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter is offering free online and telephone support groups in the coming weeks to help all Massachusetts caregivers and their families.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of support groups that create a safe, confidential, supportive environment, and a chance for families impacted by the disease and other dementia to develop informal mutual support and social relationships.

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out. The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These virtual support groups allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis. -Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter

The following support groups are being offered:

Caregiver group for those living at home with their loved one with a diagnosis

Caregiver group for young-onset dementia

Early Stage Caregivers Caregiver group for those with a loved one in a facility that they cannot visit due to COVID-19

Grupo de apoyo en español para cuidadores General Telephone Caregiver Support Group

Visit their website for a complete list of upcoming support groups, or to register for a support group. In addition, caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia can call the free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.