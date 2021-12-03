Free virtual tutoring for Springfield students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Springfield Public Schools have access to free tutoring online.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Azell Cavaan Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools, students in grades six through 12 have access to real-time tutoring 24/7. The chat-based platform is offered by Paper Tutoring and is available in English and Spanish.

“Springfield Public Schools is proud to partner with Paper Tutoring to further emphasize our commitment to equity and access,” said Assistant Superintendent Lydia Martinez. “Paper Tutoring will be crucial in helping us to provide additional individualized academic support for students who need it, and it will help to accelerate learning across our district.”

Students who need help with homework or studying for a test can log onto Clever and clicking on the “Paper” icon.

“We congratulate Springfield Public Schools for taking a giant step towards educational equity by making academic support accessible to sixth through 12th students,” said Paper CEO and co-founder Phil Cutler. “Given the urgent need to support large-scale learning acceleration, districts must ensure that they—and not families—are the ones to assume the responsibility of providing access to tutoring,”