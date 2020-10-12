Free virtual vacations offered by AAA of Pioneer Valley

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those still nervous to travel, AAA of Pioneer Valley is trying to bring vacation to you in the comfort of your home.

AAA is offering a free virtual webinar series to give those who are unsure about traveling a chance to learn more about their favorite travel destination.

Participants will be able to interact with tour providers and ask questions. Locations are the Grand Canyon and the Albuquerque Balloon Festival.

“Many of us hope to return to our freedom to travel soon and are looking for ways to understand what our future travel options will be, said Sandra J. Marsian, Vice President of Membership, Travel and Marketing for AAA Pioneer Valley. We are also looking for ways to stay entertained and informed while we wait. Our hope is that this series of travel focused webinars will fill that need.”

Upcoming Virtual Vacation webinar series schedule includes:

Oct. 15 – North American Vacations featuring the Grand Canyon, Albuquerque Balloon Festival and more!

Oct. 21 – Explore the Canadian Rockies by Rail

Nov. 10 – Alaska & The Yukon Cruises and Tours



The events are free and open to the public, to register, visit AAA.com/TravelEvents.