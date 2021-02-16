Freedom Credit Union accepting donations for annual clothing drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union is continuing to accept donations for their 11th annual blanket, clothing, and pajama drive.

This year, the drive has even more significance, since so many families are struggling due to the pandemic.

Instead of actually donating blankets and warm clothes, they’re asking people to make monetary donations instead, so those items can be purchased for children in need.

Freedom Credit Union members can drop off their cash donations at any branch location for the entire month of February.