Freedom Credit Union accepting donations to support local animal shelters

(WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union branches throughout western Massachusetts are collecting cash donations to support local animal shelters.

According to a news release sent to 22News, donations will be accepted at 11 different branches until Wednesday, March 31, and will benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter.

“More than 6.5 million animals enter shelters in the United States every year, and we wanted to show our support of some of our local groups here in Western Massachusetts,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “As a member-owned institution, we do our best to support organizations that are near and dear to our members’ hearts, and this cause certainly hits that mark.”

Freedom Credit Union employees and members, as well as the community, are all encouraged to make monetary donations directly to local animal shelters, or they can purchase a “paw print” for $1 at any Freedom branch.

The Thomas J. O’Connor Adoption Center provides animal shelter and adoption services for the cities of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.

The Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter is a volunteer-led group serving the communities of Franklin County. Their mission is to protect and improve the lives of stray, lost, and unwanted dogs.