SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this winter, the Freedom Credit Union spearheaded a drive to buy beds for homeless children across the Commonwealth.

On Monday, the credit union began taking customer donations to purchase blankets, clothing and pajamas for those children. It’s part of a month long campaign called the gift of warmth.

“In previous years we’ve been able to collect actual clothing and blanket items. So this year we’re just pushing for the monetary donations to actually go a long way,” said Natasha Cassidy of the Freedom Credit Union.

This is a follow up to the successful earlier campaign which resulted in the purchase of nine thousand beds for homeless children throughout Massachusetts.