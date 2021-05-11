Freedom Credit Union collecting donations until end of May for Multiple Sclerosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations at its 11 branches throughout western Massachusetts to benefit Walk MS 2021 which supports the work of the National MS Society.

Throughout the month of May, Freedom Credit Union employees and members, as well as the community, are all invited to make monetary donations at any Freedom branch. Donations will be accepted through Saturday, May 29.

Donations can be made at any of the locations in the following cities/towns:

Chicopee

Easthampton

Feeding Hills

Greenfield

Ludlow

Northampton

Turners Falls

West Springfield

Three in Springfield, including the Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy branch

“Multiple sclerosis is a devastating disease that can have a severe impact on a person’s quality of life,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “We are proud to raise awareness and funds to help patients overcome some of the challenges they face and spread the word about the phenomenal efforts of the National MS Society.”

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the communications signals within the brain and between the body and the brain. Patients may experience a wide range of symptoms that can include numbness and tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness, paralysis, and more, all of which can be temporary or permanent.

According to a new release sent to 22News, the National MS Society has invested more than $1 billion to date toward developing solutions to help people overcome the challenges of living with MS and for research funding.

In addition to donations, the credit union is asking the community to participate in one of the walks. There will be several opportunities for MS walks in western Massachusetts and Connecticut on May 15. All funds raised throughout Freedom Credit Union’s May Month of Giving campaign will benefit Walk MS 2021 and the National MS Society.