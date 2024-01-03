SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union donated over $4,000 to the Westover Galaxy Community Council to support military service members and their families at Westover Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Chicopee.

The bank has been collecting cash donations throughout November for the Westover Galaxy Community Council, and a total of $2,032.83 was collected from members, staff, and the community, which was matched for a total donation of $4,065.66, according to a news release from Freedom Credit Union.

“Throughout the year, our monthly giving campaigns are met with terrific support, for which we are grateful,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “We really wanted to close out the year with a bang, so we matched the donations we received for this worthy cause. The holidays can be particularly hard for our military members and their families, especially when they are separated. The Westover Galaxy Community Council works to ease this difficulty by offering special events and resources.”

The Westover Galaxy Community Council is an organization that is made up of veterans, local business owners, and other people who help support the men, women, and the mission of Westover ARB. The council was formed in 1988 as a committee within the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce and was made an independent organization in 1989.

Westover Galaxy Community Council raises funds for events and special needs at Westover ARB, which is the largest air reserve base in the nation.