FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday, Freedom Credit Union held a free community shred day at its Feeding Hills Branch.

“I don’t like to do the paperwork myself at home because it burns my shredder, so I come here,” said Kathy Rosner of Feeding Hills.

People lined up with boxes and bags filled with personal documents in tow. The Pro-Shred’s specialized shredding vehicle giving residents the opportunity to safely dispose of bank statements and other old personal documents.

If you have documents you want to get rid of you really should take advantage of these shredding events in your community. Some people 22News spoke to said this makes them feel better, knowing that their personal information won’t be compromised.

Rosner told 22News this is just a part of her spring cleaning. “It’s time to clean out the house. It’s just easier to go through the mail, throw it in the box, put the cover on it and mark it “shred” and it goes when it goes.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, last year saw nearly 1.4 million reports of identity theft. Experts say you can help avoid identity theft by shredding all of your personal documents, that includes receipts, account statements, and expired credit cards. Also make sure to collect your mail everyday and pay attention to your billing cycles to be on the lookout for fraudulent charges.