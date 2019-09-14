Freedom Credit Union hosts community shredding events across western Mass.

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 60 million people in the United States fell victim to identity theft last year.

To help combat this crime, the Freedom Credit Union teamed up with ProShred Security Saturday to give local residents a free, quick, and secure way to get rid of their unwanted personal documents.

Residents shred their oil bills, bank statements, tax returns and other sensitive paperwork.

Shredding your documents doesn’t take much time, and it’s one of the best ways to protect your identity. All residents had to do was give their boxes of documents to a ProShred volunteer, who would ensure they were destroyed.

“I’m getting rid of personal documents,” Susan Grossberg of Agawam told 22News. “If they fell into the wrong hands it would be problematic and they recycle them here which makes me feel good about it.”

Celine Champagne added, “With the business we have, we had social security numbers, people’s phone numbers, and addresses and you just don’t put that on the side of the road. When I saw the advertisement I thought it was the perfect time to come and do that.”

Residents also donated pasta, beans and other non perishable food items to help benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The Freedom Credit Union also held “Shred Day” events at their branches in Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield and West Springfield.