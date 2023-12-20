EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union will be hosting free educational sessions on financial schemes at local senior centers throughout western Massachusetts.

Americans over the age of 60 lost $3.1 billion to fraud last year, an increase of 84 percent from 2021, according to the FBI’s 2022 Elder Fraud Report. That’s the highest loss amount reported out of any of the age groups. That is why Freedom Credit Union is taking action.

Older adults are often the main targets for financial schemes as they may have accumulated significant savings and valuable possessions, may not be as technically savvy to online, social, and telephone scams, or may be perceived as easier to confuse and intimidate.

The sessions began at senior centers in Agawam, Chicopee, Springfield, West Springfield, and Greenfield, with another session on Wednesday at noon at the Pleasant View Senior Center in East Longmeadow.

The bank’s security experts will discuss how some of the most common schemes work, red flags to look for, strategies to maintain security, and resources for those who think they may be victims during the sessions.

Lunch will be available for $3.00 and the session is free for all seniors. Registration was required on December 19.

“We have long been committed to helping our members and community protect their identities and finances from criminals,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “We regularly communicate with our members about new scams and maintain a robust Cyber Security Center with resources for consumers on our website. We have seen firsthand that seniors are especially at-risk targets, so we developed these free educational seminars to help them shore up their defenses.”

“People are often embarrassed if they fall victim to these crimes, but it can happen to anyone,” added Welch. “Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in their approaches, which can appear quite legitimate. Education is essential to prevention. The sessions we’ve held so far have been well-attended and popular. They offer an open and safe forum for seniors to talk freely and ask questions.”