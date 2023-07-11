SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout the month of May, Freedom Credit Union raised more than $2,300 for A Bed for Every Child.

Getting a good night’s sleep is extremely important for a child’s growth, development, and overall health. Back in 2011, the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless realized that many students across the state were not getting a good night’s rest due to not having their own beds. After finding this out, the Coalition decided to launch A Bed for Every Child.

According to the mission statement of A Bed for Every Child, they believe sleep is just as essential as food, water, shelter, and clothing — and that all children deserve space to dream. Since their start in 2012, A Bed for Every Child has helped over 14,000 children. Many of these children have gone from sharing a bed with their siblings or sleeping on the couch to having their own bed with pillows and bedding that match their personality.

This year, Freedom Credit Union once again partnered with the Pioneer Valley Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Association to raise money for A Bed for Every Child. Throughout the month of May, Freedom Credit Union raised $2,385 for the cause through cash donations.

“We are grateful to our members, staff and the community who step up every year to support this worthwhile cause,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “Our team appreciates the opportunity to serve as a conduit to raise much-needed funds that help ensure sweet dreams for all the children in our region.”