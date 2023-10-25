SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union raised over $2,700 through their annual summer food drive for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts throughout July and August.

Along with cash donations, the bank also collected non-perishable food items for the food bank to distribute, according to a news release from Freedom Credit Union.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has helped provide food to people in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties since 1982. It gets its products from donations, which it distributes to participating pantries, meal sites, and shelters throughout the region.

Freedom Credit Union was chartered in 1922 as the Western Massachusetts Telephone Workers Credit Union and was renamed in 2004 to Freedom Credit Union. It is a 9-branch, full-service financial institution with membership availability to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin or Berkshire counties in Massachusetts, and Hartford or Tolland counties in Connecticut.

“Thanks to the generosity of our members and staff, we were able to make a substantial donation of both money and non-perishable food for the Food Bank,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “Every donation makes a difference, and we are proud to help erase food insecurity in our community.”

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support of Freedom Credit Union,” said Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Executive Director Andrew Morehouse. “With a food assistance network of 172 local food pantries in all four counties of western Massachusetts, we will certainly put these dollars and food donations to good use!”