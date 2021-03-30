Freedom Credit Union raises more than $2,100 for homeless children

Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch holding the check presented to the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to benefit their A Bed For Every Child campaign. The money was raised through Freedom Credit Union’s Gift of Warmth Fundraiser.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeless children in Massachusetts stayed warm during this winter’s coldest days, thanks to a fund drive spearheaded by a local credit union.

Freedom Credit Union President and CEO Glenn Welch displayed a check for $2,117, which was donated by employees and customers. The money was used to purchase warm clothing for children from homeless families in the Greater Springfield area.

“So that’s our way of giving back to the community during the month of February. Freedom Credit Union and its members donated $2,100 to the coalition of the homeless and their children’s program,” said Branch Manager Melin Menas.

The Coalition for the Homeless is a statewide organization that focuses many of its publicly supported programs on assisting children helping secure blankets and warm clothing for them.