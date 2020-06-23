Freedom Credit Union reopening lobbies with limited hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union has begun its phased reopening of local branches.

Locations in Greenfield and Northampton have opened lobbies with limited hours. Two Springfield locations, on Cooley and Main Streets, are also open.

While Freedom is excited to welcome members back to their lobbies, they still say simple transactions should be carried out from the drive-thru. Social distancing measures are required inside, but team members say it hasn’t bothered anyone.

“At first everybody is a little apprehensive about it, but we are very excited about seeing the members as well and getting back to normal per say. It’s been received very well. The members missed being able to come into the lobby,” said Branch Officer Melin Menas.

Hours are limited at the reopen locations. Lobbies will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.