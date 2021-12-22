Freezing rain leads to glare ice, how to drive safely in winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an icky and cold morning out there with freezing rain around the area.

Give yourself about an extra minute or two to scrape your car off. The ice layer on cars on Wednesday morning isn’t that bad, but it’s enough where you might need to scrape or at least give the car an couple extra minutes to warm up.

Outside the roads are wet to take the normal precautions you would when driving in the rain. The freezing rain isn’t really sticking to the roads so you don’t have to worry about black ice. It’s a little foggy out so be aware that visibility may be impacted.

Additionally, avoid using cruise control, and be sure to give people more following distance so they have more time to stop.

Watch out for puddles and go slower than normal to avoid hydroplaning. If you do start hydroplaning ease your foot off the gas pedal and only use light pumping on the brake if you need to, don’t slam on your brakes.

With freezing rain comes the fact that it’s very cold outside so remember to dress warm, gloves, hats, mittens, and you should be fine.