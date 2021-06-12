Fresh Paint Mural Festival continues at Mason Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Ten new murals have been added to the city of Springfield over the past week, all part of the Fresh Paint Mural Festival.

“I think art has this magic power to bring people together like nothing else does,” Adam Finke said.

The event in full swing on Saturday afternoon, with a block party at the Mason Square Library. The library and other parts of Mason Square now home to some new murals. Everyone at the event was happy to be involved.

“Just the atmosphere is so good. Everyone’s so into it and just having fun,” Helen Burtnett told 22News.

A local hot dog stand, Rehana’s Red Hots came to show their support for the community, supplying the painters with food.

“It feels really wonderful to lend a helping hand, any little small thing we can do,” Cedric Brown said.

Betsy Casanas is the artists behind the new mural on the library. She came all the way from Philadelphia, and was excited to see such a big turnout from the community.

“Hopefully this will inspire other programs and other projects to happen afterward. I mean we worked with a lot of wonderful artists during the process and taught them this specific technique, so it will be really nice to see what they do with it,” Casanas said.

Over the last week, the festival has involved more than 1,000 local residents, working together to beautify the city.