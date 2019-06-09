Fresh Paint Springfield ends with celebratory block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fresh Paint Springfield ended with a party Saturday night.

A block party at Tower Square Park celebrated the installation of more than 20-thousand square feet of mural art in downtown Springfield.

Saturday night was the last of four events held for Fresh Paint Springfield in the city. Residents got to see the murals come alive, tour downtown on a double-decker bus and enjoy live painting.

An executive director of a participating art gallery told 22News the event is all about bringing people together.

“People will walk around downtown, see the murals and really, really appreciate it,” Rosemary Tracy Woods said. “We want to paint the town red, yellow, green, blue and all the colors of the rainbow.”

Saturday night’s block party was free and open to all community members.

Local artists and professionals from around the world participated in Fresh Paint Springfield.