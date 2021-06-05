Fresh Paint Springfield Festival kicks off in Mason Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Fresh Paint Springfield Festival” is back and bringing the Springfield community together through art and creativity.

“Spiritually, it’s a powerful force to be able to see beauty and see yourself represented on the walls of your neighborhood,” said Mark Guglielmo, an artist at Fresh Paint Springfield.

The mural festival began in 2019 in downtown Springfield and has transformed the city’s large exterior walls into works of art. This year, the festival will feature new murals in downtown Springfield and in the Mason Square neighborhood.

On State Street, local artists and their apprentices gathered Saturday to put up a mural using a different technique.

“Some get painted on this special mural fabric that we turn into a giant paint by numbers,” Britt Roux , Director of Commonwealth Murals explained. She told 22News, “We bring it up to the community and set it out on tables. It’s a paint party, it’s paint by numbers, and anyone and everyone can do it.”

And they need your help because over 10 new murals will be created during the festival, giving opportunity for more than 1,000 Springfield residents to actively participate in the beautification of the city.

“A lot of people may not they think they are artists but that just comes out when you have the experience and you cant know unless you try,” said Asher Simon-Plum, an apprentice at Fresh Paint Springfield.

More than 200 colors and 500 gallons of paint, and 1,200 cans of spray paint will be used during this year’s festival.

To learn more about the painting events and how to participate in the Fresh Paint Springfield Festival, click here.