SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fresh Paint Springfield held a community paint party Saturday over at the Mason Square Library to kick-off their week of public art creation around the city of Springfield.

Everyone can grab a paint brush and participate in this mural that was originally designed and created by Afri-cobra artist Nelson Stevens.

This mural is done in a paint by number style, using polytan to mesh together all of the pieces, allowing the community to paint together and commemorate Stevens’ legacy throughout the city.

Many people came from all over to take part in this art series that will be displayed this September for the Fresh Paint Festival. 22News spoke with one of the muralist about this mural series.

“This is the moment for us all to claim, this is our space, he was ours, his legacy is still alive,” said Greta McLain, of the Community Mural Institute. “We want him to show up again on the walls because that really speaks so sweetly to what Springfield is. And we’ve made it a giant paint by number and we have like 80 panels to paint and we’ve invited the whole community to help us.

The Fresh Paint Festival will run from September 11 to September 17, and feature 10 murals across different neighborhoods in Springfield.

All throughout that week there will be more community paint parties, events, and mural tours.