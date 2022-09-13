SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A splash of paint is bringing a new look to downtown Springfield.

The Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival began over the weekend with the painting of seven new murals downtown and in Mason Square. Muralists will be working daily throughout the week. On Tuesday, an artist spent some time to speak with the public.

Britt Ruhe, Director of Commonwealth Morals, told 22News, “Tonight we are doing our first ever ‘artist talk’ where muralists who are painting this week and we also have muralists who have painted in the past festivals coming, and we have questions for them to interact with the audience, to learn about how they got to where they are, how do you become a muralists and what it’s like to be a moralist, how do you make a living and anything else.”

The recreation of two historic pieces of Nelson Stevens’ murals will be completed followed by a ribbon cutting scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.